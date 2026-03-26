Google aims to complete quantum-safe encryption migration by 2029

Google aims to accelerate the transition to post-quantum cryptography and is targeting a migration by 2029. This is according to an announcement from Google, in which the company states that the threat posed by quantum computers is becoming more concrete and organizations must act more quickly.

According to a report by SiliconANGLE, Google is presenting this timeline as part of a broader strategy to prepare systems worldwide for a future in which existing encryption is no longer secure. Central to this is so-called crypto-agility—the ability to quickly replace cryptographic algorithms without causing system outages. This approach has been around for some time, but according to Google, it has taken on a more urgent character due to recent advances in quantum technology.

Quantum risks are becoming a reality

According to the company, the risks of quantum computing are no longer considered theoretical. Security experts have long warned of scenarios in which attackers collect encrypted data to decrypt it later once powerful quantum computers become available. Although such systems are not yet capable of breaking current encryption, the pressure is mounting on organizations that process sensitive information.

Google has been working for years on the implementation of post-quantum cryptography and is now rolling out this technology within its infrastructure and products. In doing so, the company follows the standards of the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology. At the same time, it continues to research the speed at which quantum computers can undermine existing security.

Within Google, the timeline is deliberately set ambitiously to get the sector moving. According to Chief Security Officer Heather Adkins, the company wants to make it clear that organizations cannot afford to wait and that acceleration is necessary to make digital systems future-proof. Cryptography expert Sophie Schmieg also emphasizes that setting a clear roadmap should help kickstart the transition across the entire industry.

How long the migration will actually take remains uncertain. The industry anticipates processes that could span several years or even more than a decade, depending on the size and complexity of systems. Google and other parties therefore emphasize that organizations should not wait until quantum computers actually pose a direct threat, but should begin the transition now.

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