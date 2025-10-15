ASML exceeds expectations thanks to AI hype

ASML received more orders in the third quarter than analysts had predicted. The Dutch chip machine manufacturer says revenue in 2026 will be at least as high as in 2025, supported by continued growth in the artificial intelligence market.

This was reported by Bloomberg. Orders amounted to €5.4 billion, while analysts had predicted an average of €4.9 billion. ASML thus delivered a positive surprise in a quarter in which revenue remained slightly below expectations at €7.5 billion. The growing need for computing power in AI applications is driving demand for the company’s advanced lithography machines, which are crucial to manufacturing the most complex chips.

According to CEO Christophe Fouquet, global investment in AI continues to grow strongly. He sees interest spreading to more customers, especially among manufacturers working on the latest chip technologies. ASML expects sales of its most advanced machines to continue to grow, although China’s contribution will be significantly lower next year due to export restrictions.

ASML most valuable European company

Demand for AI chips has risen sharply in recent months among customers such as TSMC and Samsung. As a result, ASML has already seen its share price rise by around 25 percent this year and is now the most valuable company in Europe. The company reaffirmed its ambition to grow its annual revenue to a maximum of €60 billion by 2030, compared to €28.3 billion in 2024. At the same time, it is working on expanding its campus in Veldhoven, where its workforce may double.

Meanwhile, ASML remains at the center of geopolitical tensions surrounding the global chip industry. The United States is restricting exports of certain ASML machines to China to slow that country’s technological development. Nevertheless, China accounted for 42 percent of revenue in the third quarter, up from 27 percent in the previous quarter.