DNS system issue caused AWS outage

Update, 2:18 PM, by Laura Herijgers: AWS reports that the outage has been largely resolved. “Almost all services are functioning normally again,” the company reports on its status page. AWS Lambda continues to be affected by the outage for the time being.



The cause turned out to be a malfunction in the DNS system responsible for translating domain names into IP addresses. Due to the error, certain APIs, including those of Amazon DynamoDB, were temporarily unavailable. This led to increased error rates and delays in several AWS services. The status page states that the “underlying DNS issues have been fully resolved.”



Recovering AWS Lambda is taking a little longer due to a backlog of issues to be resolved. The company is also working on addressing the delays in Lambda’s SQS polling. Organization Policy Updates have not yet been fully restored due to the dependency on this functionality. Other related services are experiencing the same problems.

Original, 11:20 A: A large-scale outage at Amazon Web Services (AWS) affected dozens of websites, banks, and apps worldwide on Monday morning.

Amazon admits on its status page that there are increased errors and delays in multiple AWS services. Amazon is working to resolve the issues but has not yet provided a specific timeline for full recovery. The company has experienced similar outages in the past, with recovery usually taking place within a few hours.

The problem appears to be occurring in US-East-1, but various services are unavailable worldwide. Reports are flooding in on the Allestoringen website and social media. The outage shows how crucial AWS is. When this infrastructure fails, it has a domino effect on thousands of other services.

Which services are affected?

The list of affected services is considerable. Amazon products are offline, including Prime Video, Amazon Music, and the main website. Banks such as Bank of Scotland, Halifax, and Lloyds Bank are also experiencing problems. Business tools like Slack, Jira, and Zoom have also been affected.

Gamers are experiencing outages on PlayStation Network, Fortnite, Roblox, and Pokemon Go. Popular apps such as Snapchat, Duolingo, and MyFitnessPal are also not functioning properly. Even government services in some countries are offline.

The problems vary by region, with the United States being particularly hard hit. Users in Europe are reporting fewer problems, although some services are also responding slowly here.

