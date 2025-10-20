NL-ix brings SCION network to Europe with Anapaya

Anapaya and NL-ix announce a strategic partnership to bring SCION connectivity to European internet providers and businesses. SCION is known for providing greater security for trusted data transfer.

Swiss company Anapaya is collaborating with NL-ix to make SCION connectivity available via the exchange environment of the Dutch internet hub. In Switzerland, this form of connectivity has already been adopted by the Swiss National Bank and SIX. The system supports the Interbank Clearing System of more than 300 banks. A network for handling financial transactions, where security is of paramount importance.

‘Safety, security, and reliability’

The collaboration integrates Anapaya’s CORE and GATE products into the NL-ix interconnection platform. This gives European internet providers and their customers access to secure, sovereign network connections. “By collaborating with NL-ix, we can offer the benefits of SCION – such as security, safety, and reliability – to a larger number of internet providers and organizations,” says Martin Bosshardt, CEO of Anapaya.

Highly secure network solutions are fundamental in critical infrastructures, such as the financial sector and government agencies. This technology relies on end-to-end control of data flows. Thanks to multi-path routing, data continues to flow even if there is a failure in part of the network. This contrasts with traditional IP routing, where data traffic travels along random paths that users cannot influence. With SCION, senders themselves determine which route their data follows.

Anapaya has been testing the expansion of the SCION internet architecture in the Benelux for some time. For about a year now, connectivity has been available via the most important hyperscalers in the Benelux. With NL-ix, the company now has a partner to scale up to the broader European territory.