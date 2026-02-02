AMS-IX processed over 35 exabytes of data in 2025

AMS-IX reports stable growth in internet traffic through the Amsterdam hub over the past year. The internet hub processed 35.66 exabytes of data, an increase of 4 percent compared to 2024. According to AMS-IX, there is no end in sight to this growth.

The Amsterdam-built platform ended the year with a record month: 3.21 exabytes in December. That is equivalent to 3.21 million terabytes. AMS-IX continues to grow, which, according to the company, points to a stronger dependence on digital services and applications. Last year, 902 parties used AMS-IX as an internet hub for data exchange.

Traffic peaks and ecosystem

At the beginning of 2025, AMS-IX reached a new traffic peak of 14.2 terabits per second. Since such a figure is difficult to translate for regular users, AMS-IX has several comparisons at the ready. If every user did the same thing at that 14.2 Tb/s, it would correspond to almost 3 million HD video streams, over 2,000 hours of TikTok videos, or almost 350 million typed A4 pages.

The expansion was made possible in part by the Bright Networks Club, an initiative launched in 2025. With this initiative, AMS-IX is targeting smaller IT players who can purchase up to 1G VLAN for free and receive hands-on training.

Read also: AMS-IX turns 30: what will the future hold?

Capacity expansion towards 400G

Larger networks scaled up significantly. AMS-IX recorded an annual growth of 65 percent in the number of 400G ports. This allowed lower-capacity connections to be replaced, leading to more efficient traffic with fewer ports. Total active port capacity reached 69.57 terabits per second, 9 percent more than a year earlier.

AI workloads and live streaming services are driving demand for high-capacity connections. This is because data now has to pass through at high speeds and in large quantities. Largest competitor DE-CIX Frankfurt processed around 48 exabytes of data in 2025, an increase of 6 percent and 65 percent higher than in 2021. The growth in internet hubs worldwide shows how crucial this infrastructure has become.

Focus on emerging markets

AMS-IX currently operates 15 interconnection platforms in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company connects nearly 1,300 networks worldwide. After an extensive evaluation, AMS-IX decided at the end of last year to terminate its activities in the United States. The platforms in the Bay Area on the west coast of the US and Chicago will close in March.

According to AMS-IX, this step will enable it to focus its resources on regions where it can contribute more effectively to local connectivity and ecosystem development. CEO Peter van Burgel emphasizes the need to continuously adapt to technological developments.

“2025 was another remarkable year for the internet,” says Van Burgel. “As AI-driven applications become more widespread, the need for high-capacity, secure, and reliable connectivity continues to grow. Looking ahead, we will continue to drive growth through innovation, with several new value-added services on the horizon, starting with the launch of accurate ‘Time’ services in early 2026.”