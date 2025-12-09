AMS-IX to cease US operations and shifts focus to Africa and Asia

Internet exchange AMS-IX will withdraw from the United States in March 2026. The company will then close its nodes in Chicago and the San Francisco Bay Area. The focus will shift to emerging markets in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

The withdrawal is the result of a strategic reassessment by CEO Peter van Burgel. “Now is the time to evaluate our activities, and we believe that our efforts will be better served elsewhere,” he says. The company is enthusiastic about the value it can offer to other parts of the world.

AMS-IX began its US operations in 2013. At the time, the company believed there was strong demand for the European Internet Exchange model. With this model, AMS-IX introduced an open and neutral alternative to the US market. Van Burgel looks back on that role with pride. Nevertheless, we can conclude that it has not been a success story in the busy market there.

Fifteen nodes worldwide

The Internet exchange currently operates fifteen Internet hubs in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America. The company is active in Hong Kong, Mumbai, Djibouti, Singapore, Bangkok, and Manila, among other places. AMS-IX has been in existence for 30 years and has grown to become one of the largest hubs worldwide. In February 2024, the platform reached a peak of 12 terabits per second.

The focus on emerging markets sounds like a logical move. In emerging regions, digital infrastructure is growing faster than in saturated markets such as the US. AMS-IX expects to be able to make a greater contribution to the development of the internet there. And, to put it more simply, there is also less mature competition.

Megaport takes over peering activities

Customers in the United States can continue their peering activities with Megaport. Peering is when networks from different providers exchange traffic with each other. AMS-IX promises a smooth and hassle-free migration to the new partner.

The withdrawal is only a minor component of a broader strategy to stimulate global connectivity and innovation. In early 2026, the company will launch several new services, including Accurate Time Services.