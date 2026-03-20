Dutch internet exchange ERA-IX expands to Paris

ERA-IX, the Dutch internet exchange that launched in 2022, is opening a branch in Paris. The organization will go live at Telehouse Paris 2 and add the location to the Eranium Fabric platform. Paris is the second international expansion following Frankfurt. Additional cities will follow in the coming months.

ERA-IX announces that it will go live in the coming weeks at Telehouse Paris 2, the data center at the Voltaire – Léon Frot location. Paris will become part of the Eranium Fabric platform, enabling ERA-IX to also offer L2 transport and remote peering from the French capital. This is the same setup as in Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

An alternative to the established players

ERA-IX explicitly positions itself as a counterpart to the major internet exchanges. The organization promises transparent pricing, complete neutrality, and direct support from its own NOC engineers. It deliberately does not use a commercial sales team. ERA-IX also keeps its energy consumption low: consumption currently stands at approximately five kilowatts.

More than 168 networks are now connected to the platform, with peak traffic having grown from 591 Gbps at launch to over 1,000 Gbps. ERA-IX had previously chosen AFIBER for the expansion of its network infrastructure in Amsterdam.

Paris is certainly not the last expansion. Announcements for more cities will follow in the coming months. New members will receive an early bird offer during the launch, including free service.

Tip: AMS-IX processed over 35 exabytes of data in 2025