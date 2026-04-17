Dutch internet exchange sets new record: 15 Tbit/s peak traffic

On April 15, 2026, the AMS-IX internet exchange set a new record of 15 Tbit per second peak traffic. This represents a significant increase from the previous peak of 14 Tbit/s in December 2024. The number of 400G ports grew by 65 percent over the past year.

The peak of 15 Tbit per second was recorded around 9:00 p.m. CEST, the time when evening usage traditionally peaks. Streaming, cloud services, and AI applications all place simultaneous demands on the network at that time. Over the course of 2025, AMS-IX has already processed 35.66 exabytes of data, a 4 percent increase compared to 2024. The new record surpasses the previous peak of 14 Tbit/s that the exchange set in December 2024.

From 100G to 400G: higher capacity

Over the past twelve months, the number of 400G ports on the platform grew by 65 percent, while 100G ports remained relatively stable. The total active port capacity now stands at 69.57 Tbit per second, an increase of 9 percent compared to last year. More networks are joining the platform, while existing participants are scaling up their capacity.

Previously, in February 2024, AMS-IX reached a peak of 12 Tbit/s for the first time. This was followed by 14 Tbit/s in December 2024. The jump to 15 Tbit/s in April 2026 shows that growth is continuing.

CEO Peter van Burgel comments on the new record: “Internet traffic continues to surge globally as digital services, AI-driven applications, and real-time data exchange become ever more embedded in daily life. This new traffic peak confirms AMS-IX’s position as one of the world’s leading Internet Exchanges, continuing to play a pivotal role in enabling resilient, high-capacity global connectivity.”

AMS-IX now has more than 900 connected networks on its Amsterdam platform.