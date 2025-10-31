OpenAI and Oracle aim for 1 gigawatt+ Stargate data center

OpenAI announces a new Stargate campus in Michigan with more than 1 gigawatt of capacity, as part of a collaboration with Oracle. The total project now includes more than 8 gigawatts of planned capacity and $450 billion (€389 billion) in investments. This brings the $500 billion target within reach.

The expansion is in line with the goal OpenAI announced in January. The company aims to reach $500 billion in revenue and 10 gigawatts of capacity. “The infrastructure and manufacturing needed to advance AI give us a real chance to reindustrialize⁠ the country, and it should happen in places like Michigan,” OpenAI said.

Related Digital is developing the campus. Construction is expected to begin in early 2026 and will create more than 2,500 construction jobs. The project uses a closed cooling system that significantly reduces water consumption.

Energy supply without impact on local supply

DTE Energy will provide energy to the campus using existing surplus transmission capacity. This will leave the local energy supply unaffected. Any upgrades needed for the operation will be funded by the project itself, not by local taxpayers.

Stargate locations in the US create jobs and stimulate investment in modern energy and industrial systems. Previous Stargate announcements have already named Texas, New Mexico, Wisconsin, and Ohio as locations. These facilities are intended to strengthen local economies and promote US leadership in AI.

Focus on AI infrastructure and societal impact

Through Stargate, OpenAI wants to enable communities to benefit from both the construction of AI infrastructure and the advances that AI makes possible. Michigan has a rich history in engineering and manufacturing. OpenAI sees the new campus as a continuation of that tradition.

AI is expected to deliver significant benefits in sectors such as healthcare and public services. Building the necessary infrastructure will create economic opportunities along the way. Stargate should help make these benefits widely available.