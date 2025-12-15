Siemens and GlobalFoundries are working on AI-driven chip production

Siemens and GlobalFoundries have announced a strategic partnership focused on AI-driven automation of semiconductor production. The agreements are laid out in a memorandum of understanding and focus on chip factories, software, and digital production processes.

The agreement is a long-term collaboration and does not include any financial details. It explicitly concerns the joint development and deployment of technology within the organizations themselves, with successful solutions being made more widely available at a later stage. Both parties therefore position the collaboration more as a technological alliance than as a traditional supplier or purchase contract.

For GlobalFoundries, the collaboration fits within a broader strategy to further standardize and automate production processes. By making greater use of software-driven control and data analysis, the complexity of modern chip production can be better managed. This is particularly relevant for factories that support multiple process technologies and customer designs in parallel.

Siemens sees the collaboration as an extension of its role in the semiconductor sector, where it has traditionally been active with industrial automation and engineering software. By working more closely with a major chip manufacturer, the company can further tailor its solutions to the specific requirements of semiconductor production, one of the most capital-intensive and technically complex industrial environments.

Important production location in Europe

The European dimension plays a clear role in this. GlobalFoundries has an important production site in Dresden, which is considered strategic within Europe for the availability of semiconductors. Collaborations such as this are in line with broader initiatives to make the European semiconductor chain less dependent on other regions and to anchor more knowledge and production capacity locally.

