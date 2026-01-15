ASML reaches market value of $500 billion

ASML has reached a milestone. Shares in the Dutch chip machine manufacturer rose 7.6 percent in Amsterdam on Thursday, bringing its market value above $500 billion for the first time. The increase follows strong forecasts from its main customer, TSMC, for 2026.

ASML’s share price reached a record high after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. announced that it would increase its capital investments to $56 billion in 2026. This is more than analysts had expected and shows how the Taiwanese chip manufacturer is benefiting from the AI boom.

TSMC produces chips that are used in everything from Apple smartphones to Nvidia’s AI accelerators. This forward-looking outlook calmed concerns about a possible AI bubble. For ASML, this is good news. The Veldhoven-based company is the only manufacturer of advanced lithography machines that TSMC needs to produce cutting-edge chips.

Europe’s most valuable company

ASML has grown to become Europe’s most valuable company. ASML previously surpassed fashion group LVMH in Europe. It has now gained further ground.

Thursday’s share price rise brought this year’s gains to 23 percent. In early January, the share price broke through the €1,000 mark, driven by a recovery in the semiconductor sector and increasing investment in AI infrastructure.

Outlook for 2026

ASML will publish its 2025 results on January 28. Analysts expect the company to be positive about the coming year, despite challenges in China. Strong demand for EUV machines for advanced chip production is supporting growth.

ASML’s dependence on major customers such as TSMC remains crucial. TSMC’s $56 billion investment signals confidence in the long-term growth of the chip industry, which has a direct impact on ASML’s order book. This makes the company an important indicator of the health of the global semiconductor industry.