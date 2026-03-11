ASML to build large new campus in Eindhoven

On Tuesday, the Eindhoven city council gave its final approval to chip machine manufacturer ASML’s expansion plans at the Brainport Industries Campus (BIC). With 35 votes in favor and 6 against, the zoning plan will be amended. ASML wants to break ground in March, with the first 5,000 employees moving into the new campus in early 2028.

The decision allows the environmental plan to be amended and roads in the area to be relocated or modified. The municipality will be authorized to acquire land on the campus through the courts. Six of the nine landowners have already accepted the offer. The remaining three will be compelled to do so through the courts, for which the council has given the municipality permission.

From intention to campus

Tuesday evening’s decision is the provisional conclusion of a longer process. In April 2024, ASML already signed a letter of intent with the municipality of Eindhoven for a large-scale expansion at the BIC. ASML is currently located in Veldhoven, but further growth there is limited. New cleanrooms and offices are to be built at the BIC for a total of 20,000 employees in the region. That is double the current number. In addition, suppliers are expected to create tens of thousands of jobs.

In January 2025, the municipality purchased part of the Brainport Campus in order to maintain long-term control over its development. Previously, ASML, NXP, and Philips jointly contributed €219 million to co-finance investments in the Brainport region.

Groundbreaking in March 2026

ASML aims to have the first 5,000 employees on its campus in Eindhoven by 2028. To this end, the company wants to start groundwork this month. Construction of the first ASML building on the campus will start after the summer. The municipality is expected to start preparing the land it already owns for construction shortly.

Not everyone on the council voted in favor without reservation. Several parties expressed concerns about the pressure on the region caused by the arrival of tens of thousands of new residents and employees. Nevertheless, a large majority ultimately opted for the economic interests.