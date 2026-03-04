Huawei unveils Atlas 950 SuperPoD for AI infrastructure

Huawei is bringing the Atlas 950 SuperPoD and TaiShan 950 SuperPoD servers to Europe. The AI computing system can scale up to 8,192 NPUs via its proprietary UnifiedBus interconnect and delivers 8 exaFLOPS of computing power.

The Atlas 950 SuperPoD is built around its own UnifiedBus interconnect and integrates 64 NPUs per cabinet. When fully rolled out, the system will comprise 128 compute cabinets and 32 communication cabinets, covering approximately 1,000 square meters of floor space and providing more than 1 petabyte of memory.

Two directions: AI and general-purpose computing

In addition to the Atlas line, Huawei is also introducing the TaiShan 950 SuperPoD. This system focuses on general-purpose computing and delivers latency in the order of hundreds of nanoseconds, TB-level bandwidth, and memory pooling. Smaller variants, the Atlas 850E and the TaiShan 200 and 500 series, complement the portfolio for carriers with smaller deployments, starting at 8 NPUs and scalable to 1,024.

Earlier this week, Huawei also announced the Intelligent Computing Platform Service Solution, which it hopes will enable it to deliver AI data centers within 4 to 6 months. The company has already deployed this service in more than 130 AI data center projects worldwide.

Huawei emphasizes its open-source strategy: through CANN, the framework supports projects such as PyTorch, vLLM, and Triton. The commercial rollout of the Atlas 950 SuperPoD is planned for Q4 2026.

