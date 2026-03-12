Everpure brings ActiveCluster to file environments

Everpure is expanding its Enterprise Data Cloud platform with support for ActiveCluster for file environments. The new functionality allows organizations to move files between environments while keeping them available, without interrupting workloads.

According to Everpure, the expansion is part of its strategy to decouple data from specific infrastructure and manage it centrally through policy. This should make it easier to move data between different systems and locations while ensuring protection and availability.

The new feature focuses primarily on environments where large amounts of unstructured data are processed. Due to the growth of AI applications, this category of data has become more important for many organizations. At the same time, many storage environments still run on architectures that predate the emergence of flash storage, cloud infrastructures, and AI workloads.

According to Everpure, traditional storage systems often do not provide sufficient throughput to efficiently support modern AI applications. As a result, GPUs cannot be continuously supplied with data, which limits the performance of AI training and analysis. In addition, data often remains locked in separate storage arrays because policies are set at the infrastructure level rather than at the dataset level. This makes migrations and failovers complex and increases the likelihood of errors when administrators have to intervene manually.

With ActiveCluster for file, Everpure aims to reduce these limitations. The technology extends the platform’s existing high-availability capabilities to file data and introduces data mobility for file workloads across the entire storage environment.

Integration with Fusion and Purity

The functionality is integrated with Everpure Fusion and built into the platform’s Purity operating system. Administrators can centrally define availability and mobility policies, after which the system automatically applies these rules to all relevant systems. This should reduce the amount of manual configuration and management work.

According to Everpure, this approach makes it possible to move file workloads across the entire environment while files remain accessible. Even in the event of disruptions, the company says systems remain available because data is actively synchronized between systems.

The supplier positions the expansion as a way to make storage environments function more like cloud-like operational models. Availability and data mobility are no longer linked to specific hardware configurations, but are automatically enforced based on policy rules and service level agreements.

ActiveCluster for file is expected to be generally available in the second quarter of 2026. The feature will be available via a non-disruptive upgrade of the Everpure platform’s Purity operating system, which, according to the supplier, will not require new hardware or downtime.