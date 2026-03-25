Arm launches 136-core AGI CPU for data centers

Arm introduces the Arm AGI CPU, its first in-house silicon for AI data centers. The chip features up to 136 Neoverse V3 cores and is specifically designed for agentic AI workloads.

As data centers must support continuously running agents that reason, plan, and act, the demand for CPU computing power is rising sharply. Arm states that data centers will therefore need more than four times the current CPU capacity per gigawatt.

The Arm AGI CPU offers up to 136 Neoverse V3 cores per CPU, with 6 GB/s of memory bandwidth per core at a latency of less than 100 nanoseconds. The chip has a TDP of 300 watts. The processor runs on DDR5-8800 with twelve memory channels and PCIe Gen6. With air cooling, up to 8,160 cores fit in a single rack; with liquid cooling, that number rises to over 45,000 cores. Arm claims more than twice the performance per rack compared to x86 CPUs, which would amount to up to ten billion dollars in CAPEX savings per gigawatt of AI data center capacity.

Meta as lead partner, broad ecosystem

Meta is acting as the lead partner and co-developer and will deploy the Arm AGI CPU alongside its own MTIA silicon. “We worked alongside Arm to develop the Arm AGI CPU to deploy an efficient compute platform that significantly improves our data center performance density,” said Santosh Janardhan, head of infrastructure at Meta.

In addition, OpenAI, Cloudflare, Cerebras, SAP, and SK Telecom have made commercial commitments. OEM partners such as Lenovo, Supermicro, and Quanta Computer are working on systems. Early systems are already available; broader availability will follow in the second half of 2026.

Tip: Qualcomm’s ARM racks challenge AI competition in the data center