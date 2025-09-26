Microsoft intervenes in Israeli defense use of Azure

Microsoft confirms that it has terminated a range of cloud services for a unit of the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD).

The decision follows an internal investigation prompted by reports in the British newspaper The Guardian. In August, the Guardian reported that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) were using Microsoft’s Azure services to store data obtained from large-scale surveillance of civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Microsoft launched a review on August 15, shortly after the Guardian article was published. According to Microsoft President and Vice Chairman Brad Smith, the review is based on two principles that the company applies worldwide. Firstly, not supplying technology for the mass surveillance of citizens. And secondly, protecting the privacy rights of customers. He emphasized that Microsoft is not a country or a government, but a company that independently determines which products and services it offers.

Smith further stated that customer privacy was paramount in the investigation. Microsoft did not access IMOD’s data itself, but only examined its own information. This included financial documents, internal administration, and employee communications.

Azure storage capacity used in the Netherlands

Although the review is still ongoing, Microsoft says it has now found evidence that confirms parts of The Guardian’s reporting. This includes the use of Azure storage capacity in the Netherlands and deploying artificial intelligence services.

Based on these findings, Microsoft has decided to terminate and disable the relevant IMOD subscriptions and services. The company emphasizes that this step is aimed explicitly at combating mass surveillance and has no impact on other activities in Israel and the region, such as cooperation in the field of cybersecurity and the protection of critical infrastructure.

Smith indicated that Microsoft will share more information in the coming weeks as appropriate, including the lessons learned from the review and how they will be applied in the future.