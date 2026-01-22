Regulator investigates Kyndryl’s acquisition of Dutch Solvinity

The Bureau Toetsing Investeringen (BTI) is investigating the proposed acquisition of Solvinity by the American company Kyndryl. The company runs DigiD, a secure gateway to government services.

The Director of Digital Economy at the Ministry of Economic Affairs confirmed the investigation in the House of Representatives. Members of Parliament have been briefed because they are concerned about the impact on DigiD. Solvinity manages the digital platform on which DigiD runs. Kyndryl announced the acquisition in November 2025.

Members of Parliament fear that DigiD data will fall into the hands of the US government, partly due to laws that give the US that authority. There is also concern that the US will block access to DigiD, which is also legally possible.

Independent investigation could take months

As an independent regulator, BTI can assess whether the acquisition will adversely affect the accessibility of DigiD. However, the investigation could take months. BTI operates under the Vifo Act, which, since June 2023, has been assessing acquisitions in vital sectors for national security risks.

DigiD is owned by the government organization Logius, which has a contract with Solvinity until 2028. However, Solvinity has no role in the development or management of DigiD, the director of Logius emphasized to the House of Representatives. The company does have access to the email addresses of people with a DigiD account. “This is necessary for DigiD to function,” the Logius director explained. Logius previously emphasized that DigiD will remain Dutch.

Blocking rarely happens

BTI cannot prohibit a takeover itself. It advises the Minister of Economic Affairs. For example, the regulator may recommend that a takeover may only proceed if certain measures are taken to reduce risks. The regulator may also recommend blocking the takeover. Statistically speaking, this does not happen often. In 2024, for example, BTI assessed 52 companies, imposing conditions in three cases and prohibiting the takeover in one case.

Experts are now demanding transparency about the sale. A group of scientists and journalists sent an urgent letter to the ministry requesting clarity before the end of January 2026.