Okta publishes open-source detection rules for Auth0

Okta has published an open-source detection catalog that helps Auth0 customers identify suspicious activity in event logs more quickly.

The Customer Detection Catalog can be found on GitHub and contains ready-to-use rules in Sigma format. This allows organizations to expand their monitoring without having to develop complex detection logic themselves.

Until now, customers had to rely on their own scripts or the standard capabilities in the Auth0 Security Center. According to BleepingComputer, the new catalog is intended to speed up that process and make threats visible sooner. It covers a wide range of scenarios, from flagging unusual user behavior to detecting misconfigurations. Specific attacks, such as SMS bombardments, the creation of malicious administrator accounts, and token theft, are also covered.

The rules are written in Sigma, a generic description language for detections that can be easily translated into the query language of various SIEM and log analysis platforms. This makes the catalog widely applicable. Each detection contains additional metadata, such as a description of the threat and recommendations for next steps, so that analysts can immediately interpret the signals.

Using the catalog requires a few practical steps. Users download the repository from GitHub, convert the Sigma rules to the format supported by their SIEM using a tool such as sigma-cli, and import the queries into their own monitoring workflow. By first testing the rules on historical logs, filters can be refined and false positives reduced. Only then is production deployment recommended. Regularly retrieving updates from the repository is necessary, as new detections are constantly being added.

Catalog open for external contributions

Okta emphasizes that the catalog is open to outside contributions. Administrators, developers, or security analysts who write new rules or want to improve existing ones can submit them via pull requests. This should create a dynamic collection that grows with the current threat landscape.

The introduction of the Customer Detection Catalog gives organizations that use Auth0 an additional tool to strengthen their security processes. Because the rules are based on an open standard, they can also be used outside the Auth0 environment in combination with common logging and analysis tools. This provides the community with a widely applicable set of building blocks for proactive threat detection.

