Microsoft fixes bug in Windows Server 2025 that disrupted installer

Microsoft confirms that there is a problem in the recent security update KB5063878. Specifically, it concerns an error that occurs when performing repairs on applications that use Windows Installer (MSI).

According to the official documentation, this can lead to unexpected User Account Control prompts when a user without administrator rights performs an MSI repair. Known packages affected by this include Autodesk AutoCAD and older versions of Office, such as Office Professional Plus 2010.

The bug appeared in Windows Server 2025 after the installation of update KB5063878, which was rolled out on August 12, 2025. Microsoft acknowledges that the issue is problematic for administrators and end users who rely on MSI-based installations and repairs, especially in business environments where not every user has administrator rights. The unexpected request for additional access rights causes disruptions in daily use and complicates the management of software on a larger scale.

Solution available since September 3

In the status page for Windows Server 2025, Microsoft indicates that the issue was mitigated on September 3, 2025. This means that a solution is available and most organizations should no longer be affected by this error. In addition to this bug, Microsoft also reported another issue with installation via Windows Server Update Services on the same page. Error code 0x80240069 could occur when rolling out updates. That issue has also been resolved, restoring the reliability of the update process.

The way Microsoft describes the error shows that the company is focusing on one clearly defined problem and the status of the solution. It explicitly concerns the interaction between MSI repairs and users without admin rights. Examples such as AutoCAD and Office illustrate the impact in practice, but the report emphasizes that this is a temporary problem that has now been resolved. This keeps the official picture limited and clear, while organizations know where they stand and can rely on the availability of a solution through the regular update channels.