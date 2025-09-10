Mitsubishi Electric acquires OT security player Nozomi Networks

Mitsubishi Electric plans to acquire cybersecurity company Nozomi Networks. This follows an earlier investment now resulting in a takeover, albeit with Nozomi an independently operating subsidiary.

Nozomi Networks emphasizes that customers and partners will not notice any changes in their daily experience. The company will retain its current brand name, leadership team, and activities. All existing partnerships and roadmaps will remain unchanged. Nozomi Networks will therefore continue to provide asset management tooling to identify mission-critical components and detect vulnerabilities.

The two companies have been working together since March 2024, when Mitsubishi Electric participated in Nozomi’s $100 million Series E financing round. This collaboration formed the basis for the current acquisition.

“This acquisition allows us to strengthen our innovation network while maintaining our commitment to customer flexibility and innovation,” said Edgard Capdevielle, President and CEO of Nozomi Networks.

AI-driven cloud security as a core value

The acquisition gives Mitsubishi Electric access to a rapidly growing AI-driven cybersecurity solution. Nozomi Networks offers a platform specifically designed for industrial environments. It is designed to be cloud-first, but also offers an on-premise solution. Nozomi Vantage is available exclusively for the cloud and revolves around scalability. Organizations with global industrial assets can view them via the Asset Inventory.

In addition to the hard figures, Nozomi offers extra insight through Asset Risk Scoring, Threat Cards, and the sorting of alert data so that manual work is kept to a minimum. “By combining Nozomi’s strengths with Mitsubishi Electric’s extensive expertise and capabilities in OT, I believe we can achieve even more,” said Satoshi Takeda, Senior Vice President and CIO of Mitsubishi Electric.

Strategic acquisition to be completed in Q4 2025

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. Upon completion, Nozomi Networks will remain headquartered in San Francisco, with R&D in Mendrisio, Switzerland. This strategic move strengthens both companies’ positions in the growing OT security market.