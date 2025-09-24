Commvault and BeyondTrust strengthen access security

Commvault and BeyondTrust have announced a strategic partnership that will result in the integration of Commvault Cloud and BeyondTrust Password Safe.

With this link, companies aim to help customers enhance their security, further mitigate risks, and improve the efficiency of data recovery.

The partnership addresses a growing challenge within IT environments: managing identities and access rights. While securing user data has always been complex, the rapid increase in machine identities adds an extra dimension. Applications, scripts, and automated services use temporary or permanent login credentials. These are often insufficiently visible, creating a large and often underestimated attack surface for cybercriminals.

According to David Manks, vice president of Strategic Alliances at BeyondTrust, organizations are facing an increasingly complex identity landscape. Every user, application, machine, or even agentic AI identity poses a potential risk. He believes that integration with Commvault Cloud gives customers insight and control when managing privileged access in backup and recovery environments. This increases resilience against cyber threats.

Centralized management of login credentials

The power of the collaboration lies in combining the scalability and flexibility of Commvault Cloud with the transparency and control of Password Safe. In concrete terms, this means that organizations can centrally manage their login credentials from a single environment. In addition, unique, temporary login credentials can be issued that are only valid for a specific task. This reduces the risk of misuse of stolen or reused passwords. Furthermore, a complete audit trail is maintained, making it easier to meet compliance and reporting requirements.

The companies also position the solution as a unified platform that combines data protection, AI, threat detection, and incident response. This allows not only backup and recovery environments, but also broader workloads and business-critical data sets to be better protected against unauthorized access and cyberattacks.

Alan Atkinson, Chief Business Development Officer at Commvault, emphasizes that securing access points is an indispensable part of any cyber resilience strategy. In his words, the collaboration enables organizations to leverage innovative options for managing privileged access, thereby preventing attacks using stolen credentials.

The joint integration is available worldwide immediately and can be deployed by customers at no additional cost.