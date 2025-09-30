Check Point and Wiz launch integrated cloud security

Check Point and Wiz have expanded their collaboration to offer fully integrated cloud security. The combination of Check Point’s prevention-first network security with Wiz’s CNAPP platform is designed to help companies combat modern cloud threats.

Check Point and Wiz are now making a fully integrated solution available worldwide. They announced their collaboration in February and are now taking it to the next level. This integration provides organizations with real-time visibility and AI-driven prevention for cloud environments.

Enterprise networks are becoming increasingly hyperconnected and distributed. This increases the attack surface and makes it more difficult for organizations to secure cloud environments. These constantly changing environments put significant pressure on CISOs and security teams who want to mitigate risks and stay ahead of attackers.

The new integrated solution gives companies instant visibility into CloudGuard gateway configurations from the Wiz platform. “By integrating third-party virtual firewall policies into our risk assessment tools, we’re helping teams understand their exposure and take action faster,” said Oron Noah, VP of Product Extensibility and Partnerships at Wiz.

Four key benefits

The collaboration between Check Point and Wiz enables companies to gain real-time insights into understanding cloud risks, reduce false positives, and address gateway-level issues until they are fully resolved. The integrated solution offers four key benefits:

– Shift from remediation to prevention by stopping threats before they cause damage

– Improved visibility and accelerated response, reducing remediation time and resources

– Protection against unknown threats with AI-powered threat prevention against zero-day attacks

– Reduction of configuration risks by identifying and resolving gateway-level issues

In addition, with Wiz’s new parallel integration in Check Point Infinity Threat Exposure Management, companies can now automate gateway-based remediation flows. Wiz alerts are converted into actions on CloudGuard gateways, reducing exposure times from hours to minutes.

The integrated cloud security solution from Check Point and Wiz is now available worldwide.

