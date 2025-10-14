NTT DATA and Fortanix join forces to secure sensitive data

NTT DATA and Fortanix announce a global partnership to help companies transition to post-quantum cryptography. The new Cryptography-as-a-Service offering is designed to prepare organizations for the quantum era while securing AI environments.

The new service combines Fortanix’s Data Security Manager Platform with NTT DATA’s cybersecurity expertise. The goal is clear: to support companies in securing data in AI, cloud, and hybrid environments. At the same time, organizations must prepare for the post-quantum era with crypto-agility.

Confidential Computing as a foundation

The Fortanix platform uses Confidential Computing technology. This technique isolates and encrypts data while it is being processed. Data remains secure at rest, in transit, and in use in hybrid, multicloud, and AI environments.

The uniform security architecture provides centralized visibility and policy control. This greatly simplifies audits, compliance, and regulatory reporting. For companies, this means a solid foundation for making their data security future-proof.

Practical applications

The Cryptography-as-a-Service offering focuses on various practical use cases. Multicloud Key Management provides unified key management for encryption across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and on-premises environments.

Post-Quantum Readiness identifies vulnerable cryptography and provides migration planning. For government and the public sector, Data Sovereignty ensures compliance with data residency regulations through geofencing and secure key storage.

Secure AI & Machine Learning enables sensitive data to be processed in secure environments, while Hardware Security Module as a Service provides centralized, secure management of cryptographic keys without the need to manage physical hardware.

From assessment to implementation

NTT DATA provides complete lifecycle services. The process begins with a customized assessment of a company’s current data security maturity level. Next, a technology roadmap for crypto-agility is drawn up.

This is followed by the implementation of the Fortanix platform and ongoing managed services. “Our partnership with Fortanix brings together complementary strengths to mitigate risks across multifaceted environments,” says Sheetal Mehta of NTT DATA.

Although relevant to all industries, the collaboration focuses primarily on highly regulated sectors worldwide. Financial services, healthcare, government, and telecommunications are central.

