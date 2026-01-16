Nozomi introduces AI assistant for OT and IoT security

Nozomi Networks announces Vantage IQ, a new AI assistant for security teams responsible for operational technology and IoT environments.

The solution runs as private AI within an organization and is trained on its own OT and IoT data. The company thus targets organizations that want to use AI without relying on public models or external data processing.

According to Nozomi Networks, the number of cyberattacks on industrial environments and critical infrastructure is increasing. This is happening while the shortage of specialized security personnel continues. In this context, the company is positioning Vantage IQ as support for existing teams, aiming to accelerate analysis and decision-making.

Support for analysts and management

The AI assistant is context-aware. It bases its output on information about assets, network traffic, vulnerabilities, and threats within a specific environment. This allows responses to better align with the operational reality of OT and IoT networks. Analysts within security operations centers can use the assistant to assess and investigate incidents. At the same time, managers can gain insight into the security status without in-depth technical knowledge.

Vantage IQ uses an internally running large language model tailored to OT and IoT data. Nozomi states that this model does not provide generic answers, but rather insights tailored to the environment in which it is deployed. The assistant can also make recommendations for follow-up steps and recovery measures, which are displayed directly within the existing Vantage interface.

In addition to operational use, the solution is also aimed at management and governance. The AI can translate technical information into understandable summaries suitable for executive or board-level reporting. This should simplify communication between technical teams and decision-makers.

According to co-founder and product manager Andrea Carcano, the use of AI is not a replacement for human expertise, but a way to enable scarce security specialists to work more effectively. By providing support for analysis and prioritization, teams would be better able to address a growing number of threats.

The announcement of Vantage IQ follows a period in which Nozomi has been focusing more strongly on AI within its security platform. The company was recently mentioned in a Gartner report on AI developments in the security of cyber-physical systems. This underlines Nozomi’s focus on AI as part of the further development of OT and IoT security.