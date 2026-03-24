Mazda investigates data breach following vulnerability in internal IT system

Mazda Motor Corporation reports that a security incident may have led to the leakage of personal data belonging to employees and business partners.

In mid-December 2025, the Japanese automaker discovered unauthorized access to an internal system used for warehouse operations involving parts from Thailand.

According to Mazda, vulnerabilities in the system were exploited. As a result, a third party gained access to some of the stored information. After the discovery, the company engaged an external specialist and reported the incident to the Japanese data protection authority. The subsequent investigation revealed that approximately 692 data records may have been accessed.

This includes information such as names, email addresses, company names, and internal identification numbers of employees and business partners. Mazda emphasizes that the system in question did not contain any customer data, meaning that, according to the company, consumers were not affected.

Mazda warns of potential data misuse

There are currently no indications that the stolen data has actually been misused. However, Mazda warns that the information in question could be used in the future for phishing or spam campaigns. Those affected are therefore advised to be alert to suspicious communications.

Following the incident, Mazda has taken measures to prevent a recurrence. The company has reduced the system’s exposure to the internet, accelerated security updates, expanded monitoring of suspicious activities, and implemented stricter access controls.

BleepingComputer adds that, as of now, no ransomware group has publicly claimed responsibility for the attack. At the same time, the site reports that the Clop ransomware group posted Mazda and its U.S. branch on a leak site in November 2025, though there is no confirmed link between that claim and the current incident.

Mazda apologizes for the situation and states that it will continue to invest in strengthening information security, both for the affected system and for similar environments within the organization.