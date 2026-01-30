Virtue AI builds red team dream team for agentic AI lifecyle

Everything is hackable. That’s the message emanating from cybersecurity firms now extending their toolsets towards the agentic AI space. Among the more vocal enterprise software firms now working to ensure the machines don’t take over the planet is Virtue AI. This company has now announced AgentSuite, a multi-layer security and compliance platform for enterprise AI agents.

Just how powerful are agents?

Deliberately named to convey a sense of virtuous goodness (presumably), Virtue AI says that organisations worldwide are deploying agents that have enough power to modify databases, trigger payments and access systems containing sensitive information.

AgentSuite is an AI-native platform built specifically for this new reality, enabling enterprises to test and secure AI agents as complete systems, enforce security policies for agents and tool calls and prevent insecure or out-of-policy actions in real time. Traditional security tools, built for predictable applications and fixed execution paths, were never designed to secure this level of autonomy.

“With AgentSuite, Virtue AI claims that organisations can deploy autonomous agents with confidence because it offers a single platform to test agents, validate MCP servers and tools, enforce agent actions in real time and enable agent access control on tools and data sources.

“The question isn’t whether to adopt agents; that’s already happening,” said Bo Li, CEO and co-founder of Virtue AI. “The question is whether you have visibility and control over what those agents can actually do. AgentSuite was built to answer that question before a security incident forces you to shut everything down.”

What is red teaming?

Li says that AgentSuite brings together end-to-end red-teaming testing, MCP security validation, runtime guardrails and governance in one integrated stack so enterprises can deploy autonomous agents without stitching together fragmented controls. Increasingly discussed in cyberspace, red teaming is a structured process where an independent group challenges an organisation’s cyber defences by simulating the tactics (and indeed the tactical mindset) of a real-world adversary. Its primary goal is to identify vulnerabilities and expose blind security spots by testing how well a system or team responds to a genuine attack. VirtueRed for Agents enables comprehensive red teaming of agent behavior in realistic environments, using 100+ proprietary agent-specific attack strategies across 30+ high-fidelity sandbox environments.

Virtue AI clarifies its position further on this discipline by noting that traditional red-teaming can only capture limited risks; it cannot secure a system that evolves and acts autonomously. The company’s VirtueRed provides continuous red teaming with: 1000+ risk categories 100+ red teaming algorithms. Continuous, automated red-teaming for models, applications, and agents, covering 1,000+ risk categories, regulatory requirements and a company’s own policies with 100+ proprietary red teaming algorithms. It’s all packaged into an authenticated third-party report.

Virtue AI notes that AgentSuite covers the “full agent lifecycle” i.e. continuous red-teaming, MCP server and tool validation, runtime alerts for insecure or out-of-policy actions and visibility, access control and audit trails as agent usage scales.

ActionGuard enforces a real-time guardrail for agent action trajectories, alerting users of insecure and policy-violated actions (and also allowing customers to bring their own policies). The Unified Agent Gateway provides a single enforcement point between agents and all tools, ensuring consistent security across the entire agent stack.

Chatty AI, agent conversations

“Comprehensive observability tracks all ‘agent conversations’, actions and tool calls, while role-based access control and centralised audit logging enable enterprises to demonstrate compliance and investigate incidents,” noted Li and team. “Together, these capabilities enable enterprises to deploy autonomous agents with confidence while meeting regulatory requirements and reducing operational risk.”

Since its $30m Series A funding in 2025, Virtue AI claims it has transformed foundational AI security research into an enterprise reality. The company says it has a handle on understanding how autonomous systems behave, evolve and are exploited in the real world.