Elastic launches Agent Builder for quickly developing AI agent

Elastic is launching Agent Builder, a toolset that enables developers to build secure and reliable AI agents in minutes. The platform combines context engineering with built-in tools for data preparation, ranking, and conversational experiences.

AI agents need the right context to perform complex tasks accurately. Built on Elasticsearch, Agent Builder delivers relevant insights through a unified platform that can search and analyze enterprise data at scale. Developers can use the toolset to chat with their data or build a context-driven custom agent in minutes.

Agent Builder offers native support for Model Context Protocol and Agent-to-Agent, enabling seamless implementations within Microsoft Foundry and the Microsoft Agent Framework. “This gives our users a way to build context-rich, agentic AI leveraging Elasticsearch as a Knowledge Source and powered by Microsoft Foundry,” said Amanda Silver, CVP at Microsoft CoreAI.

The platform simplifies the agent workflow with native data preparation and ingestion, retrieval and ranking, and built-in tools. The emphasis is on reliability and security, two crucial requirements for organizations.

Workflows bridges AI reliability

In addition to Agent Builder, Elastic is also introducing Workflows in tech preview. This new capability enables agents to reliably perform actions across different systems. Many frameworks require Large Language Models to plan and control every step of automation. However, AI lacks the reliability of rule-based actions.

Workflows bridges this gap. Agents can use it to orchestrate internal and external systems, perform actions, and accurately collect and transform data. “Agent Builder simplifies working with messy enterprise data, giving developers a secure, reliable foundation to build context-driven agents at scale,” said Ken Exner, chief product officer at Elastic.

Agents developed with Agent Builder are model-agnostic and compatible with managed model-as-a-service providers Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft. Agent Builder is available in Elastic Cloud Serverless and included with the Enterprise plan. Workflows is available as a tech preview.

