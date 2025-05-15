Salesforce acquires AI agent specialist Convergence.ai

Salesforce has signed an agreement to acquire Convergence.ai, a company specializing in advanced AI agents. The British company Convergence.ai is known for developing AI agents that can perform complex human tasks in digital environments. These AI agents can also navigate complex and dynamic interfaces. They adapt in real time to challenges such as pop-ups, error messages, and changes in the user interface.

Once the acquisition is finalised, Convergence’s team and technology will play a central role in the further development of Agentforce. This is Salesforce’s AI agent platform and a cornerstone of the company’s AI strategy. With deep expertise in designing AI agents and autonomously executing tasks, the Convergence team will undoubtedly strengthen Salesforce’s AI capabilities. This will also make Agentforce AI agents more advanced, enabling them to perform more complex workflows.

Strengthening the AI roadmap with Convergance.ai

The talented engineers at Convergence.ai are expected to play a key role in Salesforce’s broader AI roadmap. They will undoubtedly be given more scope and resources to innovate. Convergence was a startup with a limited budget, while Salesforce is investing hundreds of millions, if not billions, in AI. This means that Salesforce customers can expect more adaptive and capable AI agents that increase productivity and reduce manual work. It will undoubtedly enable Salesforce to develop more AI agents for specific industries.

“The next wave of customer interaction and employee productivity will be driven by highly capable AI agents that can navigate the complexities of today’s digital work,” said Adam Evans, EVP & GM, Salesforce AI Platform. “Convergence’s innovative approach to building adaptive, intelligent agents is incredibly impressive.”

The acquisition fits Salesforce’s strategy to remain at the forefront of AI agent development. Since the launch of Agentforce in September 2024, the company has rapidly added new features. Most recently, Agentforce 2dx was introduced, enabling proactive AI agents.

Vision for the future of business automation

“The future of business automation isn’t limited to single, scripted tasks – it lies in end-to-end, decision-driven workflows where multiple agents collaborate and hand off seamlessly,” said Marvin Purtorab, CEO and co-founder of Convergence. “Our mission at Convergence is to help organizations stop viewing automation as just another tool and instead adopt it as the very way work gets done.”

Salesforce expects to welcome the Convergence team once the acquisition is complete. This is expected in the second quarter of Salesforce’s fiscal year 2026. The acquisition is also subject to closing conditions. Financial details were not disclosed.