Databricks and OpenAI collaborate on enterprise AI models

The collaboration between Databricks and OpenAI makes GPT-5 available to 20,000+ enterprise customers.

Databricks users will have direct access to OpenAI’s most advanced models within their Data Intelligence Platform. GPT-5 will be integrated into Agent Bricks, enabling companies to build and scale AI apps on their own managed data. The models are available in all cloud environments without additional setup or data exchange.

The integration eliminates previously complex workflows that required copying business data between different tools. Users can count on guaranteed high processing capacity for the latest OpenAI models.

Agent Bricks enables organizations to develop AI agents that can analyze business data and automate complex workflows. The agents meet strict requirements for accuracy, security, and governance. They operate within environments where business data resides. Companies are already using the platform for medical diagnoses, energy efficiency, fraud detection, and application development.

The collaboration provides predictive models that assess the accuracy of GPT-5 through task-specific evaluations. Agent Bricks optimizes models for high-quality, domain-specific output. Databricks Unity Catalog provides end-to-end governance with built-in observability.

Technical capabilities and scalability

Databricks users can bring OpenAI models directly to enterprise data via SQL or API. The integration supports LLMs at scale for data enrichment and building secure, high-quality agents. Joint innovation between both technical teams ensures continuous optimization.

The collaboration builds on existing work in which OpenAI uses Databricks for AI data processing to improve ChatGPT. Databricks was one of the first organizations to host OpenAI’s open weight model gpt-oss.

Tip: Databricks introduces Agent Bricks for building agents