Dataiku launches Agent Hub for centralized management of AI agents

Dataiku introduces Agent Hub, a centralized workspace for AI agents. The platform aims to put an end to fragmented experiments and ensure that IT departments retain full control.

At the heart of Agent Hub is the balance between innovation and control. IT departments determine which agents, models, and tools are available. Employees gain access to a trusted library of approved agents for both business-critical processes and everyday tasks.

For users who want to build their own agents, the platform offers a simple builder with more than twenty ready-to-use templates. “The era of scattered, low-value AI experiments is over,” says Dataiku CEO Florian Douetteau. “With Agent Hub, enterprises finally get both: the freedom for employees to use existing agents and build their own while IT keeps the control they need.”

Fragmented experiments are a thing of the past

Companies are currently rushing to implement AI agents, but often encounter the same obstacles. Experiments are scattered across isolated tools, IT has limited oversight, and compliance is becoming increasingly difficult to demonstrate. This fragmentation undermines trust and leads to shadow AI practices.

Dataiku’s Agent Hub offers a solution to these challenges. The platform treats AI agents as mission-critical business assets that are securely connected to business data and models. Employees can discover and use approved agents, while IT retains full visibility into access, governance, and lifecycle management.

Scalability and governance

Agent Hub integrates seamlessly with existing business data and tools. The platform works with enterprise data pipelines and ML workflows and includes built-in security measures for oversight and observability.

IT teams can see exactly which agents are performing best and improve them where necessary. Successful agents can then be rolled out across the entire company for maximum impact. This approach transforms fragmented projects into proven ROI for CFOs and trusted scale for CIOs.

As part of The Universal AI Platform, Agent Hub helps organizations achieve real business results without vendor lock-in. The platform is now available to all customers on the latest version of The Universal AI Platform.

Tip: Dataiku plans IPO in the US