Dataiku introduces platform for scalable enterprise AI

Today, Dataiku is launching the “Platform for AI Success,” an expansion of its enterprise AI platform. With three new products, the company aims to take AI initiatives out of the pilot phase and turn them into measurable business performance.

Dataiku focuses on a single shared orchestration platform that brings together data, models, agents, and business logic, regardless of which cloud providers or suppliers an organization uses. The platform integrates with all common systems but is not dependent on any of them. This allows organizations to choose the best technology for each use case while still maintaining central oversight.

Three new products at the core of the platform

Dataiku is introducing three products that it describes as “first-to-market.” The first is Dataiku Agent Management, a standalone product for cross-platform visibility and business impact measurement of AI agents. Existing monitoring tools typically only track whether agents are running, not whether they are actually delivering value. Agent Management measures agents against defined business KPIs, flags performance drift or cost issues, and activates governance workflows based on risk thresholds and regulatory requirements. The Early Access Program is available today.

With Dataiku Reasoning Systems, the company aims to build coordinated decision-making environments that translate institutional knowledge into operational intelligence. Data, models, agents, business rules, and human-defined decision logic come together in a single environment. The first system, focused on Manufacturing Operations, is now available. Supply Chain and Financial Risk will follow later in 2026.

The third product, Dataiku Cobuild, is scheduled for June 2026. Users describe a business objective in plain language, after which the platform generates a complete AI project in a visual, inspectable interface. Unlike vibe coding tools that produce opaque scripts, Cobuild delivers a structured visual flow that users can check and validate step by step before rollout.

Building on previous steps

In April 2025, Dataiku expanded its platform with AI agent capabilities for management at scale. This was followed in October 2025 by the launch of Agent Hub for centralized agent management. With the Platform for AI Success, Dataiku now brings governance, orchestration, and business impact together in one overarching layer.

“No amount of prompt engineering replaces structured orchestration,” said Clément Stenac, co-founder and CTO of Dataiku. “Real enterprise decisions require data feeding models, models informing agents, and agents controlled by a necessary combination of explicit business rules and human oversight. That coordination layer is missing in most deployments, so the Platform for AI Success is designed to fill that void.”