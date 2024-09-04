Salesforce adds voice technology to Service Agent

Salesforce is acquiring AI voice assistant developer Tenyx. The company’s specialization aligns nicely with Salesforce’s offering of autonomous AI agents.

Tenyx’s AI voice technology will be added to Agentforce Service Agent. The acquisition thus serves to improve interactions between AI chatbots and customers.

Talking chatbot

With the addition of voice technology, it looks like Einstein Service Agent will soon be able to tell its answer as well. This will make a conversation more natural and allow the chatbot to help a larger group of Internet users. Tenyx’s website states that its focus is specifically on serving e-commerce, healthcare, hospitality and travel.

Both Tenyx founders, Itamar Arel and Adam Earle, will work for Salesforce after the acquisition. They will focus on building out the Salesforce Agents offering.

Customer service revolves around AI

“Salesforce’s acquisition of Tenyx underscores our commitment to revolutionizing customer service through AI and reflects our dedication to delivering next-generation customer service solutions,” states Salesforce.

The acquisition should be fully completed by the end of October 2024. No acquisition amount was mentioned.

