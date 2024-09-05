Salesforce brings Sales, Service, Marketing and Commerce together in Foundations portal

Salesforce just announced Salesforce Foundations in advance of Dreamforce. This free upgrade allows Salesforce customers to combine data and functionality from Salesforce products into one new portal. The portal can be fully customized by the customer, allowing for extensive data filtering and actions to be performed within the Salesforce Platform.

With Salesforce Foundations, Salesforce presents a new customizable portal where all data stored in the Salesforce Data Cloud can be accessed. In addition, customers can filter that massive amount of data across different Salesforce solutions. Frequently used features of Salesforce solutions can also be used within Foundations. For example, doing an upsell or handling a support ticket.

Salesforce also presents 25 partners that have built integrations for Foundations, including Docusign, RingCentral and ZoomInfo. For example, a contract can be sent and signed from Foundations through Docusign.

Salesforce Data Cloud has been years in the making

In recent years, Salesforce has been busy revamping the data structures of its applications. Many solutions are now built on the Salesforce Data Cloud’s metadata foundation. As a result, the Salesforce Data Cloud has all the data, as well as the associated context (metadata) of the data. This makes establishing relationships between data from the same customer or user easier but within different software solutions.

Those different software solutions are basically Salesforce products (Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, etc.) but can also be third-party solutions that integrate with the Data Cloud. Now, with Salesforce Foundations, customers can display that data in a portal, apply filters, and even initiate actions, such as an upsell.

The goal is smooth, efficient operations with fewer different applications (screens)

The ultimate goal of Salesforce Foundations is efficiency and more effective processes. Many organizations now have separate Sales, Service, Marketing, and Commerce environments. Integrations between them are challenging to build, especially if you want to work with a single application or portal for your employees. With Salesforce Foundations, Salesforce now brings all those applications together in one portal. As a result, employees have to switch much less between applications and can more easily make correlations between the data from different applications. This should lead to better insights and a faster way of working.

Of course, AI will also play a role in making Foundations better and more effective. With the proper support to find correlations and actions, for example. Furthermore, the future is yet to tell how well Foundations is put together and how often users still have to fall back on the original application.

According to Salesforce, Foundations hooks into the Salesforce Platform, theoretically allowing it to have all native features from the platform. During Dreamforce, Salesforce Foundations will undoubtedly receive the necessary attention.

