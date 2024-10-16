Lenovo and Nvidia bring AI within reach with Hybrid AI Advantage

Lenovo has recently unveiled its enterprise AI platform, Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage. According to the company, this solution enables organizations to swiftly and effortlessly transform insights into tangible results, both on-premises and in the cloud.

Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage should help customers quickly turn their data and intelligence into actionable business intelligence and insights. It also offers capabilities for developing applications and provides pre-validated, industry-specific solutions. Lenovo claims that customers will benefit from accelerated decision-making processes, faster AI adoption in their business environments, and improved ROI.

The Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage is available in specific versions of the AI platform: Personal AI, Enterprise AI, and Public AI.

At its core, the enterprise AI platform heavily relies on collaboration with Nvidia. It incorporates Nvidia’s accelerated computing power, essential networking technologies, and AI models.

Specific solutions

Both parties also provide a range of specific solutions for this platform. First, there is Lenovo AI Fast Start which helps users quickly realize the business value of AI without long implementation times. Using the Nvidia AI Enterprise software platform, the solution provides access to AI components, experts and various partners. Those partners can leverage to develop GenAI applications faster and customize them to their specific needs.

Then there is the Lenovo AI Library, in which users will find a wide range of ready-to-use AI templates. This feature facilitates the integration of AI into multiple business processes, with a particular emphasis on marketing, IT operations, product development, and customer service.

There is also the Data and Technology Foundations for AI solution. This service assists customers in assessing their platforms’ readiness for production and provides practical, cost-effective strategies for modernizing data, applications, and necessary cloud technology, using accelerators, tools, and methodologies.

Water cooling for AI

Lenovo deploys its complete stack of (data center) hardware to ensure the platform’s optimal performance. A concrete focus point is the energy consumption of the required AI hardware.

Since last year, Lenovo has introduced over 80 different platforms with enhanced energy performance. Now, they’re adding a highly economical and efficient cooling platform. This solution utilizes fluids to achieve superior and more cost-effective performance. The sixth-generation Lenovo Neptune offers water cooling to enable supercomputing operations for all organizations by efficiently powering Nvidia’s Blackwell platform and AI.

