Pega brings new AI tooling to Infinity platform

Pegasystems is adding tools to the Pega Infinity platform to enhance generative AI (GenAI) capabilities for solving customer problems.

In version ’24 of the Pega Infinity platform, automation features have been significantly expanded. The new solutions and tools support faster development of GenAI applications. With these innovations, Pegasystems aims to support several industries better. These include updates to the Pega Platform, Pega Customer Decision Hub, Pega Customer Service, and Pega Sales Automation.

An essential expansion from Pega Infinity ’24 is access to multiple LLMs. Where previously only OpenAI was supported, users can now choose from Amazon Bedrock and Google Vertex AI LLMs, giving them more options.

In addition, the Pega GenAI Blueprint tool has received an update. This tool allows users to turn ideas for GenAI applications into interactive blueprints. The new version will enable blueprints to be imported into Pega App Studio, where users can build their application step-by-step and put it into production.

Pega Infinity now also integrates so-called Pega GenAI Coaches into all applications. A GenAI Coach is a mentor who guides users in natural language when using Pegasystems tools. With the update, users can now create a Pega GenAI Coach for each application developed, making it easier for users to learn how to use the application.

Pega Customer Decision Hub also received several updates, including enhanced capabilities for orchestrating the customer journey, developing and integrating brand strategies, and monitoring brand identity across all customer interactions. Furthermore, the platform offers integrations with Snowflake and Google BigQuery for enhanced data analytics.

With the new Pega Message Stream, marketing teams can distribute, monitor, and optimize emails directly within the tool, eliminating the need for a separate email platform.

AI agents

Finally, the Pega Customer Service and Pega Sales Automation suites get new agentic AI functionality for creating AI agents. This allows companies to develop AI chatbots that independently perform certain customer actions.

For example, these AI chatbots can use knowledge articles, personalized offers, and follow-ups to resolve customer questions without human agent intervention. They also support human agents by quickly looking up information that helps answer questions more efficiently.

Pega Sales Automation also offers integrations with Zoom and Webex, which facilitate virtual sales meetings and speed up deals.

The updates to the Pega Infinity platform are now available to all Pega Cloud subscribers.

