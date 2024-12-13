Google Workspace features assistant for complex content

Through a new version, NotebookLM Plus, the assistant is now available within Gemini for Google Workspace.

NotebookLM is a tool from Google that helps users work more efficiently with content. For example, the assistant can summarize text from extensive documents or take notes. Although NotebookLM has been available since September, Google is now introducing a more advanced version that integrates the assistant into the Workspace suite.

Business users

Business users in particular can benefit from this addition to Workspace. For example, marketers can use NotebookLM Plus to summarize customer trends and buying behavior, draft communication materials and create campaign briefings. In doing so, the assistant takes into account market research, customer segmentation analysis and an organization’s marketing roadmaps.

Sales teams also benefit from NotebookLM Plus. For example, they can share product roadmaps, competitive analysis, audio calls and market research with the assistant. NotebookLM then helps prepare for meetings by generating an account plan with all the necessary information to best support interactions with customers.

NotebookLM Plus offers improvements over the version launched in September. The new version supports five times more audio overviews, queries, notebooks and resources per notebook. In addition, users can now customize the style and tone of notebooks to meet their specific needs.

NotebookLM Plus is available in Workspace effective immediately.

Tip: Google Workspace introduces regional data storage