Gmail is now end-to-end encrypted

Gmail now has full end-to-end encryption in Google Workspace without the need for help from other suppliers. This is evident from recently announced updates for Google Workspace.

According to Google, Gmail users should be able to send and receive encrypted e-mail messages more easily. This should be possible without having to outsource the encryption of these messages to another provider.

With the upcoming feature in Google Workspace, Gmail users will soon have the option to encrypt the content of an email message before sending it. Gmail users will also automatically see unencrypted messages in their inbox, while users with other clients will receive a link in the message. This link refers to a limited Gmail instance via a guest account on Google Workspace.

Administrators can also require that both Gmail users and users of other clients must use the guest account option by default. In addition to emails, the new functionality also encrypts calendar items, files and meetings.

Gmail’s old encryption situation

It is not that Gmail lacks end-to-end encryption, but this still has to go through a complicated process via third parties. Administrators must first implement Secure/Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions (S/MIME) for both senders and recipients.

For this implementation process, certificates must be purchased or renewed from a certificate authority. Administrators must set up this certification for every employee who requires end-to-end encryption. In short, it is a complicated process.

Other options and availability

The new end-to-end encryption will also have other options, Google continues. For example, a CSE default mode will appear that sets end-to-end encrypted e-mail messages as the Gmail standard for users or teams that often work with sensitive data.

In addition, so-called classification labels are offered that help users to better understand the sensitivity of messages, so that they can adjust their behavior accordingly.

Furthermore, data loss prevention (DLP) has been added, allowing administrators to apply rules from the classification labels to messages and to take action on messages based on these labels. An example of this is blocking the delivery of certain e-mails.

The new end-to-end encryption features will be available next week. Gmail’s end-to-end encryption initially only works between end users within the same company. Later this year, the features will also work for sending encrypted messages to any other recipient.

