Google demonstrates AI software agent

Alphabet’s Google demonstrated various products to employees and external developers ahead of its annual developer conference. One of these applications is an AI agent for software development.

The Information reported this on Monday. The article, based on three people who have seen demonstrations of the product or have been briefed on it by Google employees, states that the agent is intended to support software developers in every phase of the software development process, from performing tasks to documenting code.

According to the report, the tech giant also demonstrated the integration of its Gemini AI chatbot, in voice mode, with its Android XR glasses and headset. Google declined to comment.

Investors are putting increasing pressure on Google to show a return on the billions invested in artificial intelligence as competition in the sector intensifies. Competition authorities are also threatening the company’s search and advertising technology.

Google was found guilty of monopolizing the search market last year. As a result, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) is now trying to split Google’s Chrome off by requiring it to sell Chrome to another party. In addition, the DOJ demands that Google share the data it collects with competitors and that the company stop paying for default search engine settings, including for products such as Google’s own AI projects. A ban could also affect the agreement between Google and Apple regarding the default search engine position in the Safari browser.

Competition for Google Search

Separately, parties such as Anthropic, OpenAI, and Perplexity increasingly focus on the search engine market. OpenAI already enriched ChatGPT with web search capabilities last year and recently expanded this with features such as shopping advice. This is putting pressure on Google’s dominance in online shopping. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said ChatGPT now has more than 800 million weekly users.

Google’s I/O conference will take place next week in Mountain View, California, with the keynote scheduled for May 20.

Tip: Google adds more AI functionality to Google Workspace