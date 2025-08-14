Gemini gets temporary chats and more extensive personalization

Google has added new features to the Gemini app, enabling the AI assistant to get to know users better and offer more options for data management.

The most important additions are a feature that uses previous conversations for personalization and an option for temporary, unsaved chats.

The new personal context setting allows Gemini to remember details from previous conversations. This enables the assistant to make recommendations based on previously discussed books, comics, or video ideas, for example.

According to Google, this should lead to more natural and relevant responses. However, the feature may also provide more insight into user preferences than some may want to share. The setting is enabled by default and will first be rolled out in the 2.5 Pro model in select countries. It will later be expanded to other models and regions. Users can disable the option themselves via the settings menu.

Temporary chats for anonymous use

The temporary chat feature is intended for one-off conversations that are not saved in the chat history and are not used to train the AI models. Google stores these conversations for up to 72 hours, solely to complete the interaction and process any feedback. This can be useful for those who want to use the assistant for sensitive or experimental questions without them permanently influencing future responses.

In addition to these new features, Google is also changing the way uploaded files and photos are handled. The current Gemini Apps activity setting will be renamed Activity保存. When enabled, a selection of future uploads may be used to improve Google services. If you don’t want this, you can disable the feature or use temporary chats only. There is also a new switch that allows users to determine whether audio, video, and shared screens via Gemini Live are used for product improvement. This is disabled by default.

With these changes, Google seems to be seeking a balance between a personalized AI experience and more freedom of choice regarding data use. At the same time, the company emphasizes that users retain control via the Gemini Apps Privacy Center. For privacy-conscious users, however, the question remains as to what extent default features are actually in line with their expectations regarding data processing.

In April, OpenAI announced a similar feature for ChatGPT called Memories.