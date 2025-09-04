Atlassian acquires The Browser Company: new browser for knowledge workers

Atlassian is acquiring The Browser Company to develop Dia into a browser for knowledge workers. The acquisition aims to transform browser technology from passive surfing to active working in the AI era.

With this acquisition, Atlassian is targeting a specific audience: knowledge workers who need a browser tailored to their needs. Dia is not intended for the general public, but rather for the specific needs of professionals who spend their days using various web applications.

The acquisition fits with Atlassian’s mission to unleash the potential of every team. By extending this vision to browser technology, the company aims to fundamentally change the way work is done in the AI era.

Browser for work, not for surfing

Atlassian CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes announced the acquisition of The Browser Company of New York, the creators of the Arc browser. With Dia, the project management company wants to build a browser specifically designed for workflows, rather than just browsing.

“Today’s browsers weren’t built for work. They were built for browsing – reading the news, watching videos, looking up recipes,” says Cannon-Brookes. “Most of those tabs represent a task that needs to get done. A meeting to schedule. A design to review. A work item to update in Jira. A memo to write. Before you know it, it’s hard to see through the forest of tabs.”

Current browsers treat every tab the same, without understanding work context or priorities. They offer no help in connecting different tools. This lack of work awareness means that browsers remain spectators rather than active assistants.

AI-driven work experience

Dia needs to start supporting employees in a different way. The browser will be optimized for SaaS applications that are used on a daily basis. Tabs will be provided with context that helps advance the work. AI skills and personal work memory must establish connections between apps, tabs, and tasks.

Security and compliance will receive special attention. Although 85 percent of business workflows take place in web browsers, less than 10 percent of organizations use a secure browser. Dia must therefore build security, compliance, and admin controls into every aspect.

The combination of The Browser Company’s passion for user-friendly browsers and Atlassian’s expertise in team productivity should enable a new work experience. The goal is a browser that actually helps you do things, rather than view content.

Cannon-Brookes is optimistic about the collaboration. “We’re sprinting toward this opportunity, leveraging each other’s strengths. I am stoked for the road ahead.”

