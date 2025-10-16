Windows 11 gets major Copilot update

Microsoft is integrating AI more deeply into Windows 11 with new Copilot features. Voice commands, visual support, and actions on local files should make Windows more productive for all users.

The new “Hey Copilot” feature is now generally available for Windows 11 PCs. Users activate this opt-in feature via the Copilot app settings. Once activated, the Copilot microphone appears on the screen when a question is asked, accompanied by an audio signal.

A conversation ends by saying “Goodbye,” tapping the ‘X,’ or automatically after a few seconds of inactivity. Again, an audible signal confirms the end of the conversation.

Copilot Vision rolled out worldwide

In addition, Copilot Vision will be available worldwide. The functionality offers full desktop and application sharing. When users share their desktop or applications, Copilot analyzes the content, provides insights, and answers questions aloud.

The Highlights feature shows users step by step how to perform certain tasks. Copilot can enhance photos by suggesting lighting adjustments or evaluate travel plans based on the destination.

In Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, Vision sees more than what is visible on the screen. For example, in a PowerPoint presentation, it analyzes the entire presentation without having to view each slide.

A text-to-text mode will soon be available for Windows Insiders. This means that users without headphones or who prefer text interaction can still use Vision within the same chat window.

Experimental features for Windows Insiders

Microsoft is also bringing more advanced AI features to Windows Insiders via Copilot Labs. Copilot Actions will soon be able to perform actions on local files in Windows. Whether it’s sorting photos or extracting information from a PDF, Copilot Actions takes over the work.

The user describes the desired task in their own words. The agent attempts to perform it by interacting with desktop and web applications. Users can perform other tasks while this is happening, but can always take control or check the progress.

Microsoft is starting with a limited number of use cases while optimizing model performance. “You may see the agent make mistakes or encounter problems with complex interfaces,” the company acknowledges. These real-world tests are crucial to making the experience more capable and streamlined.

New integrations improve workflow

Copilot connectors, available to Windows Insiders, link favorite services such as OneDrive, Outlook, and Google services to the Copilot app. Once connected, Copilot finds personal content using natural language.

Examples include “Find my dentist appointment” for calendar items, “What is Mary’s email address?” for contact information, or “Find my Economics 201 school assignment” to search OneDrive. The search returns the most relevant document in seconds.

New export functionality allows users to send text directly to Word, Excel, or PowerPoint. After getting help with a homework assignment, the user can immediately export the result to a formatted document, spreadsheet, or presentation.

Windows Settings integration answers questions about PC settings in natural language. Commands such as “Make my screen easier to read” or “Help me focus by reducing distractions” open the appropriate Windows settings page.

Manus AI agent builds websites

The new Manus AI agent in File Explorer helps with complex tasks such as building websites from local documents. Users select a document, right-click, and choose “create website with Manus.” Within minutes, a website is ready without uploading or programming.

Manus is also available as a native Windows app. From the chat window, the user types, “Please use the image files on my device and generate a great professional-looking website.” Manus uses Windows’ agentic platform capabilities to find the right document and build a website.

This experience is in private preview. Microsoft emphasized the security of experiences that use the Model Context Protocol.

File Explorer also gets a new AI action for editing with Filmora, making video editing faster and more seamless. For Windows Insiders with Copilot+ PCs, Zoom integrates with Click to Do. Soon, you will be able to schedule a Zoom meeting by activating Click to Do and hovering over a visible email address. No app switching, no copying details, no interruptions.

Tip: Windows Copilot prominent in hefty Windows 11 sidebar