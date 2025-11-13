Salesforce acquires Doti for agentic enterprise search

Salesforce is acquiring Doti, a company specializing in enterprise search. The acquisition should lead to improved search and knowledge discovery within the platform, with Slack as the interface.

Slack CEO Denise Dresser emphasizes that this will improve the search experience across the entire platform. “We’re transforming how every employee finds, understands, and acts on information, through the power of AI and most importantly the conversational context that lives in Slack,” says Dresser.

The deal aligns with Salesforce’s ambitions in AI agents, which are becoming increasingly crucial for automation within organizations. Doti will provide a unified search layer that gives people and agents access to the correct data at the right time.

Slack becomes conversational layer for enterprise search

The acquisition primarily brings knowledge and talent to Salesforce. The Doti team will build an agentic search layer that works across the entire platform. Slack will serve as the conversational hub. Employees and AI agents will soon be able to work together as teammates, with direct access to data, insights, and actions within the organization.

Matan Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Doti, sees the acquisition as an opportunity for faster growth. “Since day one, our mission has been to transform how knowledge workers interact with information, making enterprise data instantly accessible and actionable,” said Cohen. The purchase strengthens Salesforce’s AI R&D lab in Israel, where various AI talents are active.

Doti has previously introduced innovations in enterprise knowledge discovery, which are valuable for large organizations with fragmented data systems. The transaction will be completed in the fourth quarter of Salesforce’s 2026 fiscal year, subject to customary conditions. Financial details remain undisclosed.

Tip: Why Salesforce has bought Informatica for $8 billion