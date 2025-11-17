Agentforce Commerce gets new features for product sales

Salesforce is rolling out a significant update to Agentforce Commerce. The platform will gain features that enable retailers to sell products both on their own channels and via consumer platforms such as ChatGPT.

Online traffic driven by AI assistants increased by 119 percent in the first half of 2025. This tremendous growth is driving a fundamental shift in how consumers find and purchase products. Salesforce expects AI agents to account for 21 percent of all global orders during Cyber Week.

With these new capabilities, retailers will soon be able to link their product catalogs to ChatGPT. Thanks to integration with the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), products will be directly available in the chatbot. Consumers will then be able to make purchases without leaving the conversation.

Checkout is handled through a partnership with Stripe. This payment service ensures seamless, direct transactions within AI platforms. Salesforce has also partnered with Google on the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), enabling secure payments across platforms.

Personalized shopping on proprietary channels

AI agents are playing a more prominent role on retailers’ own channels. The Guided Shopping feature helps customers with personalized product recommendations and can conduct conversations in seven languages. Performance has doubled compared to previous versions.

In physical stores, employees are supported by Agentforce Actions for POS. This feature provides contextual product information and loyalty data, enabling staff to better advise customers.

Data 360 Zero Copy Access for Commerce connects storefront, marketing, and service data with real-time customer profiles. This allows retailers to communicate more personally and offer a consistent experience across all touchpoints.

Automation behind the scenes

In addition to customer-facing improvements, Salesforce is also introducing improvements to internal processes. Order Routing for Order Management optimizes order processing by automatically choosing the most efficient route. This should reduce costs and increase revenue.

Agentforce Actions for Merchandising performs merchandising tasks autonomously. The system adjusts search results based on catalog data and real-time insights. Products can be automatically promoted or demoted.

Retailers see results

Pandora and Pacsun are among the first users of the comprehensive platform. At Pandora, automating frequently asked questions increased the Net Promoter Score by 10 percent. AI recommendations on the webshop led to higher order volume and a higher average order value.

Pacsun focuses primarily on younger target groups. The brand wants to use ChatGPT to reach Gen Z and Gen Alpha with shoppable experiences that match their digital behavior. “We believe the integration of Agentforce Commerce with OpenAI presents a powerful opportunity to extend our products into AI platforms l,” says Chief Digital & Information Officer Shirley Gao.

Guided Shopping is now generally available. Order Routing for Order Management will be available in winter 2026. Agentforce Actions for Merchandising will enter beta during the same period, while Agentforce Actions for Point-of-Sale will start as a pilot in spring 2026.

With this update, Salesforce is positioning itself as the only platform that fully integrates digital commerce, point-of-sale systems, and order management. The connection with Sales, Service, and Marketing should help retailers both acquire new customers and retain existing ones.

