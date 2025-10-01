Cisco Webex gets more agentic AI for collaboration and contact centers

Cisco announces major enhancements to its Webex Customer Experience portfolio, with new AI-driven tools for supervisors coming in 2026. The company is also introducing new collaboration features that enable AI agents and human agents to work together effectively.

Cisco is expanding its ecosystem with deeper integrations. The collaboration with Salesforce enables the direct management of customer interactions within the CRM environment via Service Cloud Voice.

The integration with Amazon Lex uses the same technology as Alexa to build conversational AI interfaces. This allows customers on AWS to develop virtual agents for handling incoming calls.

For healthcare, there is an integration with Epic’s electronic patient record software, enabling healthcare providers and contact center agents to offer personalized support.

Cisco is working on a new approach to quality management in contact centers. The Webex AI Quality Management tool, available from early 2026, will provide supervisors with an integrated overview of both AI agents and human employees.

The tool differs from traditional solutions by combining AI-supported scores, real-time insights, and personalized coaching. This allows supervisors to optimize performance and identify areas for improvement without having to switch between different systems.

Connected Intelligence in the workplace

During WebexOne 2025, Cisco unveiled its vision for “Connected Intelligence,” in which human teams and AI agents work together seamlessly. New agentic capabilities in the Cisco AI Assistant are designed to help employees automate routine tasks.

The Task Agent automatically generates action items from meeting transcripts. The Notetaker Agent can transcribe personal meetings in real time. A Polling Agent suggests live polls during meetings to increase engagement.

The Cisco AI Assistant, which became available in early 2025, will gain new features this year, such as suggested responses, real-time transcription, and summaries during and after conversations.

RoomOS 26 introduces new capabilities

RoomOS 26, the new operating system for Cisco devices, introduces a Director Agent that delivers autonomous, cinematic views and Audio Zones for better sound isolation in meeting rooms.

The Meeting Scheduler agent automatically identifies follow-up meetings, finds common availability, and suggests scheduling. For Webex Calling, an AI receptionist will be available to automate routine questions and perform tasks such as transferring calls.

