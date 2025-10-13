Redgate tackles multi-database challenge with Data Modeler

Redgate Software launches Data Modeler, based on Vertabelo, which it acquired in mid-September. The tool is designed to help organizations design databases for multiple platforms simultaneously.

The acquisition of Vertabelo on September 17, 2025, is intended to expand Redgate’s capabilities. With this acquisition, Redgate is expanding its reach beyond primarily SQL Server to 10 database types, including Oracle, PostgreSQL, and MySQL.

Development teams are increasingly working with multiple database platforms simultaneously. This trend makes database design more complex, as teams must account for the specific characteristics of different systems within a single project.

Cloud-native collaboration at the heart

Redgate Data Modeler stands out thanks to its cloud-native architecture. Teams can collaborate on database designs in real time without writing SQL code. The tool includes built-in version control and an intuitive interface for visualizing database structures.

“With Redgate Data Modeler, customers gain a powerful, collaborative tool that reduces complexity, increases reliability, and helps teams deliver value faster,” says Lamik. Teams can deliver value faster by designing, documenting, and managing databases from a single environment.

The technology behind Redgate Data Modeler is proven. Thousands of data professionals previously used it as Vertabelo Data Modeler. Existing users retain their familiar functionality while gaining Redgate’s expertise in DevOps integration.

Broader strategy of targeted acquisitions

For Redgate, this is not an isolated acquisition. In recent years, the company has built up a portfolio of database tools through targeted acquisitions. Flyway, the open-source database migration tool, was previously acquired by Redgate. DB-Engines, known for its database rankings, was also acquired.

Vertabelo CEO Jarosław Błąd views the acquisition positively. “Redgate, like Vertabelo, is committed to delivering best-in-class database products, with customers’ needs at the very heart of their design process,” he explains. Vertabelo itself will continue to exist as a separate entity and will focus on educational activities.

Future of database DevOps

Companies are building complete ecosystems by acquiring specialized tools. Redgate is positioning itself as a complete supplier for database development, from design to deployment. This requires an approach different from traditional database tools. Development teams now expect the same agility as in application development. Database changes must be as easy to manage as code updates.

Redgate Data Modeler aims to provide the answer. By linking design and implementation, teams can iterate faster and make fewer mistakes.

