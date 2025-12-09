Ataccama raises data trust and money from Snowflake Ventures

Snowflake Ventures is taking a strategic stake in Ataccama, which aims to improve trust in data within companies. The investment follows an existing partnership and is intended to help organizations deliver reliable, compliant data for AI applications and with Snowflake.

Ataccama is a company that focuses on what it calls “agentic data trust.” With the new deal, it aims to improve technical integration with Snowflake and simplify quality control in such environments.

Ataccama with Snowflake

The explanation surrounding the deal naturally revolves around what data has become most relevant for: AI. Ataccama sees an opportunity to take on the “operational requirement” of data trust. Richer “trust signals” in Snowflake Cortex AI workflows are an example of this. Ataccama is also expanding the capabilities of Snowflake Horizon Catalog, for example in the area of data health monitoring.

Ataccama also focuses on data quality within the “medallion” architecture that Snowflake supports. This architecture works with layers that match the naming: Bronze (raw data), Silver (enriched data), and Gold (production-ready data). Ataccama validates data upon ingestion, improves it during transformation, and certifies it before driving AI and analytics workloads.

Medallion architecture and prevention

Ataccama’s AI-driven data lineage plays an important role in monitoring data management. The platform shows in understandable language how data moves and transforms through systems, without users needing to know SQL.

CEO Mike McKee argues that AI only delivers value if the underlying data is trustworthy. “AI delivers value only when the data fueling it can be trusted. Snowflake sees this across their customers every day, and their investment underscores how essential accurate and explainable data has become to running AI in production,” said Mike McKee, CEO of Ataccama. “With our Agentic data trust platform, organizations can move from manual oversight to automated reliability, ensuring every model, dashboard, and decision in Snowflake is grounded in data they can understand and depend on. We’re building the data foundation that makes real-world AI possible.”

The company previously raised $150 million from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities and has approximately 500 employees worldwide. Fortune 500 organizations spend an average of more than $500,000 per year on the platform, according to Ataccama.

Harsha Kapre, Head of Snowflake Ventures, adds: “Snowflake customers are working with larger volumes of data and more complex ecosystems, making accurate, explainable, and well-governed data essential for powering AI applications. Ataccama empowers enterprises to automate quality, add context, and resolve issues before they reach downstream workloads. Their agentic platform amplifies the reliability and performance of the AI Data Cloud, helping customers accelerate their AI initiatives with confidence.”

