Bregal Sagemount acquires majority stake in Redgate Software

Redgate Software is getting a majority investor. The company has received strategic growth funding from Bregal Sagemount. Upon completion of the transaction, which is still subject to regulatory approval, Bregal Sagemount will become the majority shareholder.

Financial details have not been disclosed. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

With the investment, Redgate aims to expand its activities and further develop its product portfolio. The company focuses on bringing together database management, automation, governance, and monitoring in a single platform. According to Redgate, this gives organizations more control over the entire lifecycle of their databases, from development to production and management.

Redgate was founded in Cambridge in 1999 and has grown into an international software company with over 500 employees and offices in multiple countries. Its US headquarters are located in Austin, Texas. Redgate’s software is used worldwide by more than 200,000 users, including a large proportion of Fortune 100 companies. They use the software to manage and secure business-critical databases.

Collaboration enables further business growth

Redgate’s management will remain in place after the investment. The current management sees the collaboration with Bregal Sagemount as the next step in the company’s further growth, with a focus on scaling up and product development. According to both parties, the investor has experience with software companies that were founded and led by their founders, which is in line with Redgate’s background and culture.

Bregal Sagemount has indicated that Redgate distinguishes itself through its focus on complex database environments within large organizations. The investor sees opportunities to further expand the platform, including in the areas of automation, compliance, and support for AI-related applications.

Upon completion of the transaction, Bregal Sagemount will receive a seat on Redgate’s board of directors. Shea & Company acted as financial advisor on the deal, while DLA Piper was responsible for legal guidance.