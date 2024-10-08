Hands-on: Logitech POP Icon Keys – sleek and sturdy

Today, Logitech has unveiled the new POP Icon Keys. The keyboard is the successor to the POP Keys, but this time not mechanical. Is the quieter, slimmer version also recommendable?

So the POP Icon Keys is the non-mechanical successor to the POP Icon, but in return users get a 30 euro lower suggested retail price (59.99) and relatively quiet use.

Comfortable

We are already familiar with the POP Icon series through Logitech’s POP Icon Mouse. Fortunately, the level of quality is a lot higher with the keyboard than with the mouse. For large hands, that mouse is a no-go. The same is not at all true of the keyboard: it is clearly a size larger than, for example, Logitech’s K380, a popular handheld keyboard.

The keys feel relatively large, partly because of the “squircle” shape, a design familiar from app icons on iOS devices. It is slightly concave, unlike the flat circles on the POP Keys. Logitech itself speaks of a “bold design,” also due to the creative color scheme (with four color options) and programmable buttons.

No action required

These additional buttons are located on the right side of the keyboard. For muscle memory with the Enter button, this can be a bit awkward at first. Regardless, they are configurable via the Logi Options+ software. By default, the icons suggest different working modes: work mode, break mode, social mode and help mode. We ourselves had no need for them, but this may require more getting used to. Additional buttons are desirable either way.

Unlike some other Logitech products, the push for sustainability did not dampen the premium impression. Logitech itself explains that it looked for the right mix of durable and strong. It is sufficiently rigid and survives a fairly friendly flex test without issue.

Sustainability also applies to another aspect: battery life. With the included batteries, a user could go about 36 months. For the lazy: that’s 3 years.

Conclusion

All in all, the Logitech POP Icon Keys is a sensible addition to the wide range of keyboards. Aside from some unnecessities, a smart downsizing and price reduction was chosen here. The non-mechanical keys click pleasantly and, above all, make little noise. For the suggested retail price, the Logitech POP Icon Keys is a logical choice for the office or home.

