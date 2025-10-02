HP launches AI PCs, monitors, printers, and monitoring tools

HP is launching 14 new solutions to improve hybrid working with AI-driven tools, from smart monitors and PCs to printers and mice. The company wants to help organizations transition to a more flexible workplace with these new solutions.

HP’s Working Relationship Index 2025 shows that only one in five knowledge workers feel they have the right technology for effective hybrid working. These new solutions aim to bridge the gap between expectation and reality.

These new solutions focus on three core areas: personal workplaces, AI development, and IT management. Each area will receive specific tools designed to contribute to a smoother work experience, regardless of location. However you divide them up, ultimately it’s all about screens, a dock, a PC, software features, and new printers. We’ll walk you through them.

The hardware: monitors, docks, “AI Stations”

HP is introducing a portable 14-inch Series 5 Pro monitor and a 49-inch conferencing monitor, also from the Series 5 Pro line. The HP Series 5 Pro 14″ Portable Monitor introduces Neo:LED technology in a portable format. The screen offers double 100 percent color gamut and, according to HP, is the first commercial portable monitor with this specification. For professionals who perform color-critical work on the go, this is a strong option.

The unique feature of the HP Series 5 Pro 49″ Conferencing Monitor is harder to see with the naked eye, but you can hear it. This ultra-wide screen integrates AI noise cancellation directly into the hardware and can create three virtual workspaces via Virtual Multiple Display. This functionality eliminates the need for separate noise-cancelling software during video conferences.

The new HP USB-C 100W G6 Dock includes proximity activation via Bluetooth. When a laptop comes into range, the dock automatically activates paired devices. This feature speeds up the startup process just before a meeting.

HP is also introducing two new mice and a keyboard. The HP Ultra-Fast Scroll Wireless Mouse 785M has no battery but is powered by a supercapacitor. HP is also launching the HP Tilt Ergonomic Mouse 725M with an ergonomic 21-degree tilt. A Keyboard Combo with Palm Rest 580C/585C has also been introduced.

AI development for desktops

With the HP ZGX Nano G1n AI Station, HP is focusing on local AI development. The system runs on NVIDIA’s GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip and delivers up to 1,000 TOPS of AI capacity with 128GB of uniform system memory.

The accompanying ZGX Toolkit offers open source frameworks and automated model evaluation via Ollama. For developers who do not want to be dependent on cloud infrastructure, this offers an interesting alternative. However, the actual AI capabilities in the cloud still cannot be replicated with a single PC, even if it is equipped with Nvidia’s world’s most powerful processor in this form factor.

Software

The HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP) now fully integrates Remote Connect into the cloud-based management platform. IT teams get real-time diagnostics and can ideally resolve issues before a support ticket is required.

This proactive approach can save organizations time, assuming that the diagnostics provide accurate information and few false positives. For example, WXP can immediately flag when a driver update causes multiple PCs to crash.

HP’s AI approach extends beyond computers to its printer division. According to the company, the new scanning feature in its printers delivers “perfectly formatted scans” through automatic image correction and smart file names. A scan-to-email feature rolling out in October uses AI to summarize documents and automatically create email drafts.

The HP Envy Photo 7200/7900 series is among the first printers with integrated HP AI. These printers are also more sustainable than ever. They are made from at least 60 percent recycled materials, supporting HP’s sustainability goals without compromising functionality.

Availability and pricing

Most products will be available between November 2025 and spring 2026. The HP Ultra-Fast Scroll Wireless Mouse 785M is already available for €99.99, while the USB-C dock costs at least €129. The HP Multi-Device Dual-Mode Mouse and Keyboard Combo with Palm Rest 580C/585C are expected in January with a starting price of €119.

Prices for the monitors and AI Station will be announced “closer to launch,” suggesting that HP is awaiting market reactions before final prices are set.

