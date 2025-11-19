Tanium gets new features for autonomous ITOps

Tanium introduces Agentic AI options, expands endpoint management to OT environments and mobile devices, and launches new security operations tools.

Tanium announced this during its Converge conference. Tanium Ask is the company’s first Agentic AI experience. This tool integrates AI workflows directly into the Tanium platform. Administrators can use AI support to discover data, manage software, summarize dashboards, and consult documentation.

The tool also works for security operations. Tanium Ask enriches security data to automatically investigate and triage alerts. The system provides concrete recommendations for follow-up actions.

In addition, there will be a Tanium AI Agent for ServiceNow. This integrates directly into the Now Assist environment. When someone opens an incident, the agent retrieves real-time endpoint intelligence, including user activity, application versions, and device status. Administrators can perform actions such as rebooting a device or removing software via a single chat interface.

Expansion to OT and mobile

Tanium is expanding its endpoint management capabilities to operational technology. This gives organizations real-time visibility into OT assets, such as human-machine interfaces and programmable logic controllers. As a result, IT and industrial domains can be managed uniformly.

Mobile endpoints are also covered. Tanium offers consistent insight, configuration management, and remote actions for Macs, iPhones, and iPads. The expansion is intended to support organizations that use hybrid work methods and various devices.

Tanium is also launching a connector for Microsoft Intune. This link provides unified visibility and reporting for mobile and IT devices by integrating device telemetry from Intune-managed endpoints into the Tanium platform.

Security operations further expanded

In terms of security, Tanium is introducing Jump Gate. This is built on the existing client architecture and helps eliminate standing access. The system enforces Zero Trust principles with just-in-time and just-enough access to sensitive resources.

Tanium HuntIQ is a new service that deploys experienced Tanium experts directly into customer environments. They optimize security operations, strengthen resilience, and proactively detect hidden threats.

As organizations face challenges such as scaling productivity, reducing operational complexity and ensuring safety and security, Tanium is leveraging AI to transform IT operations and security. “Tanium continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible by leveraging AI and real-time endpoint intelligence to empower organizations to move from reactive to autonomous operations”, said CTO Matt Quinn.

Tanium uses its linear chain architecture to deliver end-to-end results at speed and scale through a single, unified platform. The announced innovations are designed to eliminate visibility blind spots and enable rapid decision-making in complex enterprise environments.

